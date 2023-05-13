Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

