Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.5% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,087,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 963,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,179,000 after buying an additional 18,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 1.8 %

ACN stock opened at $277.19 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $322.88. The firm has a market cap of $175.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.54 and its 200-day moving average is $276.48.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

