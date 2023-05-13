Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 42,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 78,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $203.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

