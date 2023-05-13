Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Sells 400 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 2.2% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.4 %

BDX opened at $252.51 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

