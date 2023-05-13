Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LCID. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.79.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 214.49%. The firm had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,339,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lucid Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,952,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000,000 after purchasing an additional 129,252 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lucid Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,736,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,581 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,296,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,743,000 after purchasing an additional 356,291 shares during the period.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

