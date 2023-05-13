Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.27.

LITE opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 114.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 405,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 870,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lumentum by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

