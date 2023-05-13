Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,174,700 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 4,285,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYSCF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance

LYSCF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,128. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. Lynas Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.