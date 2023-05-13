MAI Capital Management Sells 422 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

PayPal stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.40. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

