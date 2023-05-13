MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MEGI opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $18.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,026,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,307,000 after acquiring an additional 612,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 42,102 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $12,184,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the fourth quarter worth $5,783,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 76.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 154,506 shares in the last quarter.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

