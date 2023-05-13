Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Malaga Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MLGF remained flat at $22.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877. Malaga Financial has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $188.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.52.

Malaga Financial Company Profile

Malaga Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal, checking, savings, business, money market, and business banking checking accounts, certificates of deposit, business loans, and business banking and lending services.

