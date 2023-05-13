Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Malaga Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MLGF remained flat at $22.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877. Malaga Financial has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $188.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.52.
Malaga Financial Company Profile
