Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of MNTX opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $95.50 million, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.80 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
