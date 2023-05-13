Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Price Performance

Shares of MNTX opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $95.50 million, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.80 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manitex International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manitex International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Manitex International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Manitex International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manitex International in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.