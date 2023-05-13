Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.31. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,150,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,273,000 after buying an additional 1,459,720 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,178,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after buying an additional 3,618,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,899,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after buying an additional 126,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,911,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,967,000 after buying an additional 326,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,326,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,248 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

