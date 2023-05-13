Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 4.0% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.92. 2,044,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,741. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $362.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,667 shares of company stock worth $114,105,971. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

