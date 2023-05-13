MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Short Interest Up 19.3% in April

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 874,500 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 732,900 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 96.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 0.8 %

MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 125,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

