McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.95 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after acquiring an additional 461,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after purchasing an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,437,000 after purchasing an additional 293,165 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $152.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.41.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
