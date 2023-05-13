McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $358,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,552 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after buying an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57, a PEG ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

