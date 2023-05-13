McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 153,607 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 153,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,828,000. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 3.1% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,372,000 after buying an additional 225,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after purchasing an additional 158,530 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 935,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,992 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 396,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 109,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,636,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $62.91 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $66.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.