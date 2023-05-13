McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 87,169 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

