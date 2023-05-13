McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.45 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Kimberly-Clark accounts for 0.5% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Shares of KMB stock opened at $144.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.91. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
