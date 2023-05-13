McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP Tara Wescott Sells 1,200 Shares

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) VP Tara Wescott sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $109,572.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 753 shares in the company, valued at $68,756.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $73.29 and a 1-year high of $111.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.17.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.