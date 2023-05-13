McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Receives Maintains Rating from 58.com

58.com reissued their maintains rating on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $430.17.
McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %
MCK opened at $389.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.68. McKesson has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
