Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.74.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,439,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,439,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,757 shares of company stock worth $8,196,579. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of META opened at $233.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.51 and its 200-day moving average is $161.02. The company has a market capitalization of $599.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

