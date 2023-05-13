Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $172.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.63 and a 200 day moving average of $180.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

