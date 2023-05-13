Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.2% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of MRK opened at $117.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $297.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.
Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,073 shares of company stock worth $57,220,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
