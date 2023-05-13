Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $8.94 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 1.3% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $201.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.95 billion, a PE ratio of 961.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $206.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.19 and its 200-day moving average is $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $424,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,553. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

