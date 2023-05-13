Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $77.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average of $67.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

