Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 63,807 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,031 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 63,807 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Boxwood Ventures Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $896,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

