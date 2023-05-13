Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Sold by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,942 shares during the quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 60.0% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 75.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 91,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 102.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 50.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $17.92 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $24.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

Millicom International Cellular Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

