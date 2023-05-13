MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CAO William Frank Iv Hulse Sells 5,870 Shares of Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Frank Iv Hulse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $70,464.15.

MiMedx Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.14 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MDXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 1,662,278 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 87.0% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,450,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,728 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,190,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at $1,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Featured Stories

