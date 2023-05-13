Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Mission Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MVLY stock remained flat at $12.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.52. Mission Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded in July 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

