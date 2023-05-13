Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $354.75.
Several research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
MOH stock opened at $298.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68.
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after purchasing an additional 749,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $214,363,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
