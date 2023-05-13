Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $354.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH stock opened at $298.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after purchasing an additional 749,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $214,363,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

