Morgan Stanley Raises Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $87.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.57.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.30.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

