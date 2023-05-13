Morgan Stanley Trims Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Target Price to $42.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Galapagos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galapagos from an underperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Galapagos from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.37.

Shares of GLPG opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.30. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.11.

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.08 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,730,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,570,000 after buying an additional 533,230 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at $8,647,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter valued at about $5,512,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 46.4% in the third quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 379,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 120,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

