My DeFi Pet 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $944,803.13 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $944,803.13 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,730 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

