My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Down 6.9% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $776,175.57 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00025882 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009078 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000710 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,730 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

