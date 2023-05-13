Nano Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.48 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $93.48 million and $419,824.57 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,714.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00300349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.00572466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00067702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00425817 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003727 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

