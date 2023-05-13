Nano Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002642 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $94.61 million and approximately $308,050.16 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,871.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.61 or 0.00299981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.00570687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00067641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.21 or 0.00421301 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

