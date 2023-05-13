National Bank Financial Increases Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Price Target to C$7.50

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Extendicare Price Performance

Shares of EXETF opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. Extendicare has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

Extendicare Increases Dividend

About Extendicare

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0299 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is -185.01%.

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Services. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

