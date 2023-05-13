National Bank Financial Increases Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Price Target to C$7.50

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday.
Extendicare Price Performance
Shares of EXETF opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. Extendicare has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $5.96.
Extendicare Increases Dividend
About Extendicare
Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Services. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extendicare (EXETF)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.