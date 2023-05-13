Neblio Price Reaches $0.0467 on Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $964,722.88 and $157,832.20 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,658,235 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

