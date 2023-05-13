Neo (NEO) Price Hits $9.01 on Major Exchanges

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $9.01 or 0.00033573 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Neo has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $635.84 million and approximately $20.48 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

