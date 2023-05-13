Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Bought by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward increased its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Nestlé comprises approximately 2.8% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Price Performance

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $128.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.20. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $131.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nestlé Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

