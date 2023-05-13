NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600,900 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 721,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -524.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,347,000 after buying an additional 178,358 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 33.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

