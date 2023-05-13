NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.32-$8.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion. NICE also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $252.25.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $180.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.69. NICE has a 12 month low of $164.65 and a 12 month high of $235.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $568.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.45 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 12.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NICE by 18.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in NICE by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.