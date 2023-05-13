Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 990,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,944,000 after buying an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,913,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,578,000 after buying an additional 17,107 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $978,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $196.12. 2,740,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,574. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $196.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.89.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

