Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Short Interest Update

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.09.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NSC opened at $211.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

