Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Lessened by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $438.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $459.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.44. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

