Notis McConarty Edward Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Notis McConarty Edward grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average is $77.97. The company has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

