NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised NuStar Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $15.67 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,061,000 after buying an additional 975,659 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,852,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,637,000 after purchasing an additional 643,843 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 934,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 402,416 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,437,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 248,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

