NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Raised to $56.00 at Barclays

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded NuVasive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.98.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.74. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $58.55.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

