Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NAZ remained flat at $10.80 on Friday. 6,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,457. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAZ. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $154,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

